SARATOGA SPRINGS — Edward Kelley, 57, passed away after a brief illness on June 11, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center.
He was born on March 13, 1962 in Providence, Rhode Island to John E. and Barbara (Pitt) Kelley.
Edward is survived by his wife, Colleen Landrigan Kelley; daughter, Caitlin Kelley; father, John and his wife, Susan Kelley; brothers, John P. Kelley (Susan), David Kelley (Jane), Stephen Kelley (Chas), Russell Kelley (Nanette) and Paul Kelley (Jeannine); sister, Jane Steele (Timothy); many nieces, nephews and friends; and his beloved dogs, Zoe and Jack. He is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Pitt Kelley.
Friends may call from 10 to 11:30 am on Saturday, June 22, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs. Celebrating Ed will be at Longfellows from noon to 3:30 p.m.
No suitso tieso somber dressing; this is Ed Kelley we're talking about.
If you wish to express your online condolences or view the full obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
