QUEENSBURY — Edward J. Evans, 81, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Albany.

At Ed's request, there are no calling hours. Ed will be interred at Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Radloff Funeral Home Inc., Glens Falls.

