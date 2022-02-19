Edward F. Foote
WHITEHALL — Edward F. Foote,born Nov. 2, 1945, the son of the late Francis and Minerva (Ayers) Foote, passed away on Feb. 16, 2022 at the Granville Center, following a long battle with cancer.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by three sisters; Janis, Jean and Joan.
At his request there will be no services, a burial will take place in the spring at the family plot in the Sciota Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.
Donations may be made in his memory to the ASPCA, American Cancer Society, or Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
