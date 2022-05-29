 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eddye Jones

  • 0

For full obituary details please visit, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 hacks to make any room in your home look bigger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News