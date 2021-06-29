Dr. Richard C. Grimm
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Dr. Richard C. Grimm, of Saratoga Springs, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Richard was 82 and passed peacefully surrounded by family.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11-12:30 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021, followed by a K of C and Funeral Home service, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Burial with full military honors will be bestowed at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duel Rd. Schuylerville, NY. A reception will follow at 3:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 50 Pine Road, Saratoga Springs, NY.
In lieu of flowers, Richard wished for donations to be made to the Knights of Columbus, 246 Charitable Fund, 50 Pine St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.