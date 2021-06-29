 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dr. Richard C. Grimm
0 entries

Dr. Richard C. Grimm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Richard C. Grimm

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Dr. Richard C. Grimm, of Saratoga Springs, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Richard was 82 and passed peacefully surrounded by family.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11-12:30 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021, followed by a K of C and Funeral Home service, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Burial with full military honors will be bestowed at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duel Rd. Schuylerville, NY. A reception will follow at 3:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 50 Pine Road, Saratoga Springs, NY.

In lieu of flowers, Richard wished for donations to be made to the Knights of Columbus, 246 Charitable Fund, 50 Pine St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

One in four parents 'worry about child's development'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News