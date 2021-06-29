SARATOGA SPRINGS — Dr. Richard C. Grimm, of Saratoga Springs, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Richard was 82 and passed peacefully surrounded by family.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11-12:30 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021, followed by a K of C and Funeral Home service, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Burial with full military honors will be bestowed at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duel Rd. Schuylerville, NY. A reception will follow at 3:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 50 Pine Road, Saratoga Springs, NY.