Douglas Philip Karlan

QUEENSBURY — Douglas Philip Karlan, 73, of Reservoir Drive, Queensbury, died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at home with his wife.

Born Sept. 16, 1949, in New York City, he was the son of David Karlan and Valeria Vaszily.

He married the former LuAnn Florio on July 24, 1983, in the village of Croton-on-Hudson, NY.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, LuAnn (Florio) Karlan of Queensbury; and his pets: Dusty, Hunnie, Mikey, Ronnie, Flips and Flops.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hop on Home Rabbit Sanctuary in Gansevoort, Upstate Model Railroaders in Glens Falls or the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls.

