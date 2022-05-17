 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Douglas L. Wester, Sr.

Douglas L. Wester, Sr.

CORINTH — Douglas L. Wester, Sr., 79, of Pine St., passed away Saturday afternoon, May 14, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Corinth Free Methodist Church, 20 Hamilton Ave., Corinth.

Private burial will be in Minerva Baptist Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com

