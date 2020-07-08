GLENS FALLS — Dorothy "Dottie" Weller, 92, of Stitchman Towers, passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020.
Dottie was born Sept. 25, 1927. She was the daughter of Albert A. "Bert" and Katherine M. (Graver) Lewis. She was the loving wife of the late, Donald I. Weller, a grandmother of eight and an avid bingo player.
Burial will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at noon at Moss St. Cemetery in Hudson Falls.
For more information, please visit www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
