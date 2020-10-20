Donna Lee McQuain
McQUAIN, Donna Lee, 72 of North Port, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Venice Regional Bayfront Health in Venice, Florida. Left to cherish her memory besides her husband, Roger G. McQuain of North Port, FL. Include her daughter, Dr. Taryn McQuain Bentaous and her husband, Hicham; her siblings, Pat Brown, Susan Goodfellow and her husband, Brent, Allen Brown; her nieces, Taylor Povich, Amanda Pickett. There will be no local services and burial will be at the convenience of the family in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Argyle. Local arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St. Argyle, NY 12809 For online condolences and to view Donna’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.