Donna Lee McQuain

McQUAIN, Donna Lee, 72 of North Port, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Venice Regional Bayfront Health in Venice, Florida. Left to cherish her memory besides her husband, Roger G. McQuain of North Port, FL. Include her daughter, Dr. Taryn McQuain Bentaous and her husband, Hicham; her siblings, Pat Brown, Susan Goodfellow and her husband, Brent, Allen Brown; her nieces, Taylor Povich, Amanda Pickett. There will be no local services and burial will be at the convenience of the family in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Argyle. Local arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St. Argyle, NY 12809 For online condolences and to view Donna’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.