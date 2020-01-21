Donald Paul Matthews

QUEENSBURY — Donald Paul Matthews, 70, of Queensbury was called to heaven on Jan. 16, 2020.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen St., Glens Falls.

Interment will be in Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

