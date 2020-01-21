Donald Paul Matthews
QUEENSBURY — Donald Paul Matthews, 70, of Queensbury was called to heaven on Jan. 16, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen St., Glens Falls.
Interment will be in Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Matthews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.