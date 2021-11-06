FORT EDWARD — Donald "Don" C. Parrish, Jr., 68, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kelly; his children: Donald (Yvette) Parrish, III, Maria (Chris) Washburn, Dean (Kimberlea) Stover; his grandchildren: Cassandra, Brandon, Kileigh, Ashley, Samantha, Nicholas, Tyler; his great-grandchildren: Raegan, Madeline; his mother-in-law, Barbara Stover (Jim); his sisters-in-law: Tammy, Donna; his brothers-in-law: Larry, Byron, Jay; his aunt, Joyce Bartholomew' his beloved dog, Jasmine and several nieces; nephews and cousins.
At Don's request, there will be no calling hour or services.
To view Don's full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
