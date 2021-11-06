 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald "Don" C. Parrish, Jr.

  • 0

FORT EDWARD — Donald "Don" C. Parrish, Jr., 68, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kelly; his children: Donald (Yvette) Parrish, III, Maria (Chris) Washburn, Dean (Kimberlea) Stover; his grandchildren: Cassandra, Brandon, Kileigh, Ashley, Samantha, Nicholas, Tyler; his great-grandchildren: Raegan, Madeline; his mother-in-law, Barbara Stover (Jim); his sisters-in-law: Tammy, Donna; his brothers-in-law: Larry, Byron, Jay; his aunt, Joyce Bartholomew' his beloved dog, Jasmine and several nieces; nephews and cousins.

At Don's request, there will be no calling hour or services.

To view Don's full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Golf became more popular during the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News