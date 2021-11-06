FORT EDWARD — Donald "Don" C. Parrish, Jr., 68, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Kelly; his children: Donald (Yvette) Parrish, III, Maria (Chris) Washburn, Dean (Kimberlea) Stover; his grandchildren: Cassandra, Brandon, Kileigh, Ashley, Samantha, Nicholas, Tyler; his great-grandchildren: Raegan, Madeline; his mother-in-law, Barbara Stover (Jim); his sisters-in-law: Tammy, Donna; his brothers-in-law: Larry, Byron, Jay; his aunt, Joyce Bartholomew' his beloved dog, Jasmine and several nieces; nephews and cousins.

At Don's request, there will be no calling hour or services.

To view Don's full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.