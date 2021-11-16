Dianne H. Combs

GLENS FALLS — Dianne H. Combs, 61, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at her home.

Born October 18, 1960, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Shirley (Logan) and the late Eldon Huff.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Shirley Huff; children: Tara (Ty) Melrose, John Passino, and William Combs; her husband, Walter Combs; brother, Tim (Chris) Huff; sister, Susan Huff; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.