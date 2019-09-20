{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Deborah T. Buhler, formerly of Schroon Lake, passed away suddenly at the Glens Falls Hospital, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

She leaves her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Buhler and her son, Michael Buhler; and other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Schroon Lake. Interment will follow in the Severance Cemetery.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

