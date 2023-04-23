EAST GREENBUSH / MINERVA — Dawn M. Rivenburg, passed away Saturday April 22, 2023, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush, NY. She leaves behind her daughter Lisa Thomas, her sister Peggy Dugan and brother Randy Cummings. Funeral Services at noon Tuesday at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral home 1019 Route 9, Schroon Lake, NY. Burial to follow at Minerva Baptist Cemetery.