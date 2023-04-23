Dawn M. Rivenburg
EAST GREENBUSH / MINERVA — Dawn M. Rivenburg, passed away Saturday April 22, 2023, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush, NY. She leaves behind her daughter Lisa Thomas, her sister Peggy Dugan and brother Randy Cummings. Funeral Services at noon Tuesday at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral home 1019 Route 9, Schroon Lake, NY. Burial to follow at Minerva Baptist Cemetery.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.