David Steele

HUDSON FALLS — David Steele, 69, of Martindale Terrace, passed away at his home on March 18, 2022.

Friends may call Friday, April 1, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., following the calling hour.

To view a full obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.carletonfuneralhome.net.