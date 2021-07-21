David S. Blackmer, Sr.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — David S. Blackmer, Sr., of South Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly, due to medical complications, on his 55th birthday, at the Glen Falls Hospital, on July 19, 2021.
Family and friends are welcome to a gathering from 3 to 6 p.m., on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Harry J. Betar, Jr. Recreational Park, 19 Jan Ave. in the town of Moreau.
Memorial donations in David's memory may be to Becky's House, 296 Hackett Blvd., Albany, NY 12208
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
