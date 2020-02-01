David B. Sullivan
David B. Sullivan

May 1, 1955 — Jan. 29, 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Born on May 1, 1955, David B. Sullivan, 64, of Lake George, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020.

Services are private.

Arrangements by Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.

