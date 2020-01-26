SARATOGA SPRINGS — David B. Cooper Sr., age 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 with his wife, Cindy by his side at 8:39 a.m. due to a long battle with Parkinson, Dementia with Lewy body.

David is survived by his wife, Cindy of 36 years, married Oct. 3, 1987; six children; eight grandchildren; two nieces; two nephews; an older brother and younger sister.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Maple Ave.), Saratoga Springs.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Compassionate Funeral Care. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of David to the South High Marathon Dance or the Parkinson's Association.

If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.

To send flowers to the family of David Cooper, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Compassionate Funeral Care

402 Maple Avenue

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before David's Viewing begins. Compassionate Funeral Care

402 Maple Avenue

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before David's 2nd Viewing begins. Compassionate Funeral Care

402 Maple Avenue

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before David's Funeral Service begins.