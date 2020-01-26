SARATOGA SPRINGS — David B. Cooper Sr., age 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 with his wife, Cindy by his side at 8:39 a.m. due to a long battle with Parkinson, Dementia with Lewy body.
David is survived by his wife, Cindy of 36 years, married Oct. 3, 1987; six children; eight grandchildren; two nieces; two nephews; an older brother and younger sister.
You have free articles remaining.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Maple Ave.), Saratoga Springs.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Compassionate Funeral Care. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of David to the South High Marathon Dance or the Parkinson's Association.
If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
402 Maple Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
11:00AM-12:45PM
402 Maple Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
1:00PM
402 Maple Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.