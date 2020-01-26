David B. Cooper Sr.
David B. Cooper Sr.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — David B. Cooper Sr., age 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 with his wife, Cindy by his side at 8:39 a.m. due to a long battle with Parkinson, Dementia with Lewy body.

David is survived by his wife, Cindy of 36 years, married Oct. 3, 1987; six children; eight grandchildren; two nieces; two nephews; an older brother and younger sister.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Maple Ave.), Saratoga Springs.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Compassionate Funeral Care. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of David to the South High Marathon Dance or the Parkinson's Association.

