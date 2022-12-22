SOUTH GLENS FALLS — David A. Gorrie, 57, passed away and joined his beloved son, David Joseph "DJ" on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at the Glens Falls Hospital. Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A memorial service will follow calling hours at 3 p.m. To leave online condolences and read a full obituary, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.