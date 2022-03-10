Darlene C. Goodwin

ARGYLE — Darlene C. Goodwin, 67, of Argyle, went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Per her request there will be no formal calling hours or funeral services.

Burial will on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward, the time will be announced. A Celebration of Life will proceed the burial services at her residence in Argyle.

Memorial donation may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.