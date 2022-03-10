Darlene C. Goodwin
ARGYLE — Darlene C. Goodwin, 67, of Argyle, went into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Per her request there will be no formal calling hours or funeral services.
Burial will on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward, the time will be announced. A Celebration of Life will proceed the burial services at her residence in Argyle.
Memorial donation may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.