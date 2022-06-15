Daniel R. Ellis
HUDSON FALLS - Daniel R. Ellis, 63, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Jackson, NY, due to injuries sustained in a logging accident.
Born May 1, 1959 in Peterborough, NH, he was the son of the late George Ellis and Nancy (Muncil) Johnstone.
Dan leaves behind a loving family and many friends.
A Celebration of Daniel's Life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the home of Wendell and Amber Fisk, 83 Webster Highway, Temple, NH and all are welcome to join in remembering Dan the logger and sharing their memories.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home website at sbfuneralhome.com.
