Daniel R. Ellis

HUDSON FALLS - Daniel R. Ellis, 63, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Jackson, NY, due to injuries sustained in a logging accident.

Born May 1, 1959 in Peterborough, NH, he was the son of the late George Ellis and Nancy (Muncil) Johnstone.

Dan leaves behind a loving family and many friends.

A Celebration of Daniel's Life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the home of Wendell and Amber Fisk, 83 Webster Highway, Temple, NH and all are welcome to join in remembering Dan the logger and sharing their memories.

To view a complete obituary or to share a condolence to the family please visit the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home website at sbfuneralhome.com.