Dale M. Allen
Dale M. Allen

HUDSON FALLS — Dale M. Allen, 54, of Perkins Drive, husband of Jenny and father of Michael, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at his home.

Per Dale's request, there will be no services.

To view the full obituary, please visit www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

