Cosmo A. Sciancalepore

Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY, 12803. A Memorial Mass will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.