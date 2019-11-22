{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Constance “Connie” Giordano, 73, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Helene (Crandall) Smith.

Calling hours will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A memorial Mass will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

