QUEENSBURY — Constance “Connie” Giordano, 73, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Helene (Crandall) Smith.
Calling hours will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial Mass will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.