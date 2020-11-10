Connie Lynn Durkee

ARGYLE—Connie Lynn Durkee, 60, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on September 6, 1960, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Gerald and Marilyn (Cross) Durkee.

Connie attended Washington County BOCES. She enjoyed listening to music and watching TV. Her grandmother, Irene, and mother always put Connie to bed at night and woke her up in the morning. She will always be remembered as their “Special Princess.”

Left to cherish her memory include parents; Gerald and Marilyn Durkee; her siblings: Donna Wilson and her husband, Joe, Lisa Boucher, Steven Durkee and his wife, Tammy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Connie’s request there will be no calling hours.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses at Glens Falls Hospital on Tower 3, 5, and 6 for all their care and compassion. They would also like to thank Mrs. Roberts, Connie’s teacher at BOCES, and her students for the years of friendship and support.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To view Connie’s full obituary, Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.