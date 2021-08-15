Clyde Robinson
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Clyde Robinson born September 19, 1943 in Saratoga Springs passed away July 4, 2021. He donated his body to Albany Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be at Ferndell Pavilion, Spa Park, August 22, 2021. Words of remembrance at 11 a.m. with a memorial picnic to follow.
For free parking please use Roosevelt Dr. (across from Roosevelt Bath) and walk in on Pavillion Trail. Regrettably due to park regulations they are not accepting prepay for admission. For questions please text 518-350-7454 or 518-506-1332.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.