Clyde Robinson

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Clyde Robinson born September 19, 1943 in Saratoga Springs passed away July 4, 2021. He donated his body to Albany Medical Center.

A celebration of life will be at Ferndell Pavilion, Spa Park, August 22, 2021. Words of remembrance at 11 a.m. with a memorial picnic to follow.

For free parking please use Roosevelt Dr. (across from Roosevelt Bath) and walk in on Pavillion Trail. Regrettably due to park regulations they are not accepting prepay for admission. For questions please text 518-350-7454 or 518-506-1332.