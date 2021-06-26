 Skip to main content
Ciara Elizabeth Bailey Hesse
Ciara Elizabeth Bailey Hesse

Ciara Elizabeth Bailey Hesse

FORT EDWARD — Ciara Elizabeth Bailey Hesse, infant daughter of Donald Hesse III and Monica Lescault and paternal granddaughter of Agnes Hesse and the late Donald Hesse, Jr. and maternal granddaughter of Anna Robbins and Joel Robbins, Dennis Lescault, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

