MAMARONECK — Christopher S. Wear, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 52. A celebration of his life will take place Sunday, August 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the home of Jeff and Rachael VanDeusen in West Lebanon.

In his loving memory contributions may be made to https://www.adk.org/support/donate/ (Adirondack Mountain Club). More information may be found at http://www.bakerfuneralhome.com, and condolences mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

