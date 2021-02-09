 Skip to main content
Christopher Joseph Plummer
Christopher Joseph Plummer

Christopher Joseph Plummer

HUDSON FALLS – Christopher Joseph Plummer, 51, of Dennis Ave., went into the arms of the Lord and to be with his father and his brother on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Due of the COVID pandemic, all services for Christopher will be private.

A full obituary can be viewed and online, condolences can be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to The American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY 12110.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

