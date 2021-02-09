Christopher Joseph Plummer

HUDSON FALLS – Christopher Joseph Plummer, 51, of Dennis Ave., went into the arms of the Lord and to be with his father and his brother on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Due of the COVID pandemic, all services for Christopher will be private.

A full obituary can be viewed online at www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to The American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Ln., Latham, NY 12110.

