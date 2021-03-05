Charles "Chuck" Schiltz

GLENS FALLS - Charles "Chuck" Schiltz, 59, passed away March 3, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

At Chuck's request there will no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.