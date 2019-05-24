SALEM — Catherine I. Wadsworth, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Thomson, New York, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lucille (Blair) Wolfe.
Besides her parents, Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Donald Wadsworth; two sons, Thomas Wadsworth, John Wilson; siblings, sister, Barbara Cook of Saratoga, Thomas Wolfe, Dorothy Young, Beverly Kent, Margaret Kelly and George Wolfe.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Annette Mattison (Jerry) of Salem, Cathy Tychostop (Myron) of Troy, Carol Fifield of Salem, Wanda Wagner of Cambridge, Donna Smith (Dave) of Fort Edward, Linda Williams (Jack) of Clinton, North Carolina, Debbie Armstrong (Tim) of Salem, Donald Wadsworth of Salem; her granddaughter, Cathy Wadsworth (Ed) along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Catherine's request there will be no calling hours or service.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To post condolences and view Catherine's full obituary please visit, kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.