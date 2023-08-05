Carol Ann La Grasse

STONY CREEK — Carol Ann La Grasse, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, after a brief illness.

Born on July 31, 1942, in Flushing, NY, she was the daughter of Henry E. and Caroline G. (Kunkel) Winter.

She received a BS in engineering from The City College of New York.

Carol married Peter La Grasse, a member of the Stony Creek Town Board and President of the Property Rights Fund of America, Inc., in 1965.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brothers: Henry E. Winter, Stephen Winter and Thomas Winter; nieces: Christine Brochman, Margie Winter, and Sandra White; and nephews: Patrick Winter, Peter Winter, Fred Winter, Bruce Winter and John Winter.

A graveside ceremony was held on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Reynolds Cemetery in Thurman.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.