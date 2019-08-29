{{featured_button_text}}

Queensbury — Carl R. Dingman, 79, of Queensbury, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

Born Dec. 18, 1939 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Orlie and Iva (Allen) Dingman.

Survivors include his daughter, Wendy (Joe) Falasco; sister, Mary Lou Dreyman; brother, Joseph (Jackie) Dingman; grandson, Blaike Condon; nieces and nephews, Kimberly, Kari and Douglas.

Funeral services are private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

For online condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments