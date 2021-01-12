Bryan D. Smith
SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Bryan D. Smith, 63, passed away January 3, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Survivors include his wife, Amy (Bowman) Smith; a daughter, Rosalie Smith; two grandsons: Peyton and Michael; father, Robert “Bob” (Joyce) Smith, Sr.; a sister, Beth Batchelder and her two daughters: Jamie and Jennifer; and two nephews: Cody and Jeremy.
Bryan was predeceased by his mother, Betty (Marcellus) Zell; and a brother, Robert “Bob” Smith, Jr.
A graveside ceremony with military honors will take place Friday, January 15, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Saratoga National Cemetery.
Following the service, friends are invited to join Bryan’s family at Oneida Community Church on Sunnyside Rd., Queensbury for a celebration of his life.
To send the family condolences, please see www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
