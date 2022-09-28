Brenda V. McNally Mar. 28, 1942—Sept. 25, 2022
MINERVA — Brenda V. McNally, 80, died unexpectedly Sunday Sept. 25, 2022 at her home.
Born March 28, 1942 in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Nellie (West) Byrne. She was a retired bank teller and raised horses.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by one daughter Dawn Montgomery. Survivors include her husband of 42 years Thomas D. McNally, one son Keith (Sonoe) Palmer; two sisters: Chris Ann Sherie and Kathy Herring; five grandchildren: Ezra and Isiah Montgomery, Scott, Ivy and Naomi Palmer. Life celebration will be at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.