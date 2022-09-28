Brenda V. McNally Mar. 28, 1942—Sept. 25, 2022

Born March 28, 1942 in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Nellie (West) Byrne. She was a retired bank teller and raised horses.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by one daughter Dawn Montgomery. Survivors include her husband of 42 years Thomas D. McNally, one son Keith (Sonoe) Palmer; two sisters: Chris Ann Sherie and Kathy Herring; five grandchildren: Ezra and Isiah Montgomery, Scott, Ivy and Naomi Palmer. Life celebration will be at a later date.