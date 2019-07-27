{{featured_button_text}}

Beverly Smith

QUEENSBURY — Beverly Smith, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 30, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A memorial service will follow the calling hour at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery following the services.

