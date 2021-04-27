Beverly Agnes Sellingham
ARGYLE - Beverly Agnes Sellingham, 95, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at her home. Born on May 2, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Cecil (Needham) O'Dell.
In addition to her husband, Roger Sellingham; Beverly was predeceased by her son, Shaune Sellingham; her sister, Elinor Griffin.
Left to cherish her memory include her children: Harold Sellingham of Denver, CO, Chris Sellingham and his wife Patty of Argyle, Randi Sellingham of Argyle, Stephen Sellingham and his wife Lindey of Queensbury, Nancy Warner and her partner Glen Wing of Saratoga, and Michele Sellingham and her partner Dean Merrill of Queensbury; many grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Beverly's request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To view Beverly's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.
