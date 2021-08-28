 Skip to main content
Bette (McIntosh) Shortsleeves
Bette (McIntosh) Shortsleeves

Bette (McIntosh) Shortsleeves

GLENS FALLS — Bette (McIntosh) Shortsleeves, 64, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Warren Center in Glens Falls.

Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

For a full obituary and to view Bette’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

