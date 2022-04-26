Asa J. Generous

Asa J. Generous, Whitehall, 66, of Mountain Street passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

He was predeceased by his siblings: Paul, Gary, James and survived by his siblings: Lonnie, Ralph, and Arlene.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Whitehall Elks Lodge #1491, Elks Way, Whitehall, New York.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, New York 12887.