June 2, 1930 — Jan. 29, 2020
ARGYLE — Arthur Thomas Johnson, 89, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at his home.
Born on June 2, 1930, in Niverville, he was the son of the late Frank and Helen (Belcher) Johnson.
Left to cherish his memory includes his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth; his children, Thomas Johnson of Hartford, and Tamara (Herbert) Griffen of Troy; his brother, Richard Johnson of Hampden, Massachusetts; and several nieces.
At Art's request there will be no calling hours.
Services with full military honors will be conducted at noon Monday, Feb. 3, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. To View Art's full obituary, Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
