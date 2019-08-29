{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH — Anthony "Tony" Morehouse, 83, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Haynes House of Hope in Granville.

Calling hours will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A graveside service will follow the calling hours at South Horicon Cemetery in Brant Lake.

