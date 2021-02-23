Anthony “Tony” Genier

HUDSON FALLS—Anthony “Tony” Genier, Sr., 51 passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021. Born on November 12, 1969, in Tucson, AZ, he was the son of Cheryl (Vaughn) Genier and the late Milford Genier.

For many years Tony worked construction. He enjoyed fishing and camping.

Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Cheryl Genier; his children: Nathaniel Genier, Anthony Genier, Jr. and Cheryl Genier; his grandchildren: Luka and Aya Yongen; his siblings: Ray Genier, Joseph Genier, April Wright and her husband, Douglas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At family’s request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Tony’s memory can be made to, Healing Springs Recovery Community & Outreach Center, 125 High Rock Avenue 105A, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Tony’s full obituary, Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.