Anthony A. Belle

QUEENSBURY—Anthony A. Belle, 82, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Anthony was predeceased by his wife Catherine (Decker) Belle. He is survived by his sister Arlene Paish; three nephews, one niece and several great nieces and great nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family due to COVID. Burial will be at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY. Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.