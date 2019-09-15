March 26, 1955 — Sept. 1, 2019
KINGSBURY — Anne Smith of Kingsbury suddenly passed away on Sept. 1, 2019.
She was the beloved daughter of the late Elsie (nee Carman) Smith and the late Albert R. Smith.
Originally from Baldwin, Anne was born on March 26, 1955 and was a graduate of Baldwin High School.
You have free articles remaining.
Anne was a longtime treasured employee of the Lake George Steamboat Company.
She is survived by one sister, four nieces and many devoted friends.
Funeral arrangements were private and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences or to view Anne's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.