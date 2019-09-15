{{featured_button_text}}

March 26, 1955 — Sept. 1, 2019

KINGSBURY — Anne Smith of Kingsbury suddenly passed away on Sept. 1, 2019.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Elsie (nee Carman) Smith and the late Albert R. Smith.

Originally from Baldwin, Anne was born on March 26, 1955 and was a graduate of Baldwin High School.

Anne was a longtime treasured employee of the Lake George Steamboat Company.

She is survived by one sister, four nieces and many devoted friends.

Funeral arrangements were private and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences or to view Anne's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

