May 1, 1928 — Dec. 28, 2019

FORT ANN — Ann J. Coviello, 91, of Fort Ann, New York passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 28, 2019. Born on May 1, 1928 in Albany, New York, she was the daughter of the late Clement J. and Anna (Feola) Lestino.

She is survived by three children, Ann M., Frank C. and Michael P. Coviello; and two granddaughters, Nicole and Rebecca Coviello.

At Ann’s request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury. To leave an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

