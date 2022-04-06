Angelo Guatta
MOREAU — Angelo Guatta, 94, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Home of Good Shepherd in Moreau.
Born July 5, 1927, in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Charles and Gemma (Brovarone) Guatta.
At Angelo’s request there will be no calling hours.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George.
To view Angelo’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
