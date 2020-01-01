Andrew Paul Seidel
0 entries

Andrew Paul Seidel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCHROON LAKE — Andrew Paul Seidel, 90, a US Navy Veteran and former owner of the Yellow Coach Motel, passed away Dec. 30, 2019.

He leaves his sons, Andrew, Michael and Patrick, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Route 9, Schroon Lake. Interment will take place in Rockland County at a later date.

Please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Andrew Seidel, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Edward L Kelly Funeral Home
1019 US Route 9
Schroon Lake, NY 12870
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Andrew's Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News