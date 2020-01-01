SCHROON LAKE — Andrew Paul Seidel, 90, a US Navy Veteran and former owner of the Yellow Coach Motel, passed away Dec. 30, 2019.
He leaves his sons, Andrew, Michael and Patrick, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Route 9, Schroon Lake. Interment will take place in Rockland County at a later date.
