Allen "Digger" O'Dell, Jr.

GLENS FALLS — Allen “Digger” O’Dell, Jr., 83, passed away April 21, 2022, at Granville Center in Granville.

A graveside service with full military honors will be conducted Thursday, April 28, 2022, 1 p.m., at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

