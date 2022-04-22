Allen “Digger” O’Dell, Jr.

GLENS FALLS — Allen “Digger” O’Dell, Jr., 83, passed away April 21, 2022, at Granville Center in Granville.

A graveside service with full military honors will be conducted Thursday, April 28, 2022, 1 p.m., at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

