Alice McCarthy
Alice McCarthy

Alice McCarthy

GLENS FALLS Alice McCarthy, 48, of Glens Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.

Friends and family may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12809.

Due to state regulations only 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Please see parking attendant upon arrival and kindly wait until you are directed in. Masks and social distancing are required.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. following the calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Alice’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice McCarthy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

