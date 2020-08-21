Alice McCarthy
GLENS FALLS Alice McCarthy, 48, of Glens Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.
Friends and family may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12809.
Due to state regulations only 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Please see parking attendant upon arrival and kindly wait until you are directed in. Masks and social distancing are required.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. following the calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
