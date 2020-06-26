Alice May Hermance

NORTH CAROLINA — Alice May Hermance, 95, longtime resident of Queensbury, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 in Mocksville, North Carolina where she was residing near her daughter.

Calling hours will take place Monday, June 29, from 11:00 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Weihing officiating. A graveside ceremony will follow at West Glens Falls Cemetery on Corinth Road. where Alice will be laid to rest next to her husband, Frank. Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.