Alice May Hermance
NORTH CAROLINA — Alice May Hermance, 95, longtime resident of Queensbury, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 in Mocksville, North Carolina where she was residing near her daughter.
Calling hours will take place Monday, June 29, from 11:00 a.m. to noon at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Weihing officiating. A graveside ceremony will follow at West Glens Falls Cemetery on Corinth Road. where Alice will be laid to rest next to her husband, Frank. Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.